Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 101.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Dover were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dover by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on DOV shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.91.

NYSE DOV opened at $142.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Dover Co. has a one year low of $90.03 and a one year high of $155.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.