Draper Esprit VCT (LON:EDV) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Draper Esprit VCT (LON:EDV) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on the stock.

EDV opened at GBX 1,790 ($23.39) on Wednesday. Draper Esprit VCT has a one year low of GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,800 ($23.52). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 188.50.

About Draper Esprit VCT

Elderstreet Draper Esprit VCT PLC, formerly Elderstreet VCT Plc, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal investment objectives are to invest in a diversified portfolio of companies, focusing on smaller unquoted companies; pay annual dividends of between 4 and 5 pence per Ordinary share (subject to liquidity), and maintain its VCT status.

