Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Given New GBX 1,215 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DNLM. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,606.67 ($20.99).

Shares of LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,376 ($17.98) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 25.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,357.93.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

