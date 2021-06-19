Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Purchased by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,292 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $820,000. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $41,083,000. Peconic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 8,350.1% during the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after buying an additional 501,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 520.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after buying an additional 499,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth $23,399,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of DY traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.63. 599,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,769. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.94. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dycom Industries news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

