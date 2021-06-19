Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE DLNG opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $100.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.91.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 17.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 142,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

