E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,632,488,000 after acquiring an additional 87,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,514,761,000 after purchasing an additional 75,436 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,910,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,562,961,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $941,962,000 after buying an additional 51,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,020,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $807.21.

Shares of ISRG opened at $878.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $543.03 and a 1-year high of $893.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $840.16.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

