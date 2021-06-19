E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $700,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,812,997,000 after buying an additional 41,074 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,863,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,872,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $286,262,000 after purchasing an additional 94,910 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,231,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,225,000 after purchasing an additional 111,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,370,000 after purchasing an additional 351,859 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $168.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.52. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.41 and a 1-year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.