E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $821,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $506,839,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 351.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 425,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,262,000 after purchasing an additional 331,154 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,831,000 after purchasing an additional 313,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,425,000 after buying an additional 196,601 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 791,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,674,000 after buying an additional 108,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.11.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $537.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $504.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

