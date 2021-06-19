E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 165,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPOE stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

