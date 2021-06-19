E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 6,708 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,708 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $52,098,000 after buying an additional 17,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA opened at $237.35 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $138.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.08.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.65.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.