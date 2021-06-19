E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.20 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.20 ($14.35) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EOAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Metzler set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.91 ($12.84).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of E.On stock opened at €9.99 ($11.75) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €10.14. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.