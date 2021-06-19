Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO Sells $196,470.00 in Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $196,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,090.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $21.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.13.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.
DEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
