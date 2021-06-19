Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO Sells $196,470.00 in Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $196,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,090.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $21.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.13.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

DEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

