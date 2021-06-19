Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Short Interest Update

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the May 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of EATBF stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. Eat Beyond Global has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02.
Eat Beyond Global Company Profile
