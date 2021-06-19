Eckoh (LON:ECK) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their no recommendation rating on shares of Eckoh (LON:ECK) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Eckoh from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Eckoh alerts:

ECK opened at GBX 67 ($0.88) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21. Eckoh has a 52-week low of GBX 58 ($0.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 85.40 ($1.12). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £169.98 million and a P/E ratio of 55.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 0.61 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%.

Eckoh Company Profile

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Eckoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eckoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.