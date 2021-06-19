Edward L. Cahill Sells 15,000 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $862,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Edward L. Cahill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phreesia alerts:

On Thursday, April 1st, Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $824,100.00.

Shares of PHR opened at $58.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.39 and a beta of 1.19. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 10.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Phreesia by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,836,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Phreesia by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Phreesia by 582.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.