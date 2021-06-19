Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Short Interest Up 24.8% in May

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 163,800 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the May 13th total of 131,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of ELAT stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Elanco Animal Health Incorporat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

