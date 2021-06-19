Electrify.Asia Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Electrify.Asia has a market capitalization of $672,181.64 and $21,475.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00025173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00057697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.93 or 0.00719650 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00043455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00083227 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Profile

Electrify.Asia is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia . The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

