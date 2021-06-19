Ellen F. Siminoff Sells 5,000 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,779.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.10. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.53.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 254.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Zynga by 200.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.46.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.