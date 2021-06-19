Ellipsis One Day Volume Reaches $6.71 Million (EPS)

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Ellipsis coin can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellipsis has a total market cap of $70.75 million and approximately $6.71 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00058538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00025125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.46 or 0.00727394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00043542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00083625 BTC.

Ellipsis Coin Profile

Ellipsis (EPS) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 295,403,424 coins and its circulating supply is 120,353,298 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Ellipsis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellipsis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellipsis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

