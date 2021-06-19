Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Receives C$60.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$60.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emera to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

TSE EMA traded down C$0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$57.23. 1,643,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,193. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.67. Emera has a 52 week low of C$49.66 and a 52 week high of C$58.67.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.0900002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

