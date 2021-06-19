Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the May 13th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 810,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE EBS traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,017,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,896. Emergent BioSolutions has a one year low of $55.07 and a one year high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.80. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EBS. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.