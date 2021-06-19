EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Short Interest Down 17.0% in May

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 210,900 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the May 13th total of 254,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMX. Global Strategic Management Inc. raised its holdings in EMX Royalty by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 2,045,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 50,295 shares during the period. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EMX Royalty in the 1st quarter worth $2,549,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in EMX Royalty by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 40,589 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 27.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 71.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN EMX opened at $2.91 on Friday. EMX Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $3.81.

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.