Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Rating Increased to Outperform at CSFB

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) was upgraded by stock analysts at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$55.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$52.00. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective (up from C$51.00) on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.69.

ENB stock opened at C$49.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.31. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$35.80 and a 52-week high of C$50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$12.19 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.0606212 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

