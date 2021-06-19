Endeavour Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EDVMF shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDVMF traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $23.17. 5,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,471. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $30.33.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

