Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

EDVMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.17.

Shares of EDVMF opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $30.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.01.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

