Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Endeavour Mining Co. (TSE:EDV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$29.44. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at C$28.59, with a volume of 1,642,840 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EDV shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Endeavour Mining to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.75.
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70.
In related news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total value of C$1,222,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,825,631.30.
About Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)
Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.
