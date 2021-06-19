Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Endeavour Mining Co. (TSE:EDV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$29.44. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at C$28.59, with a volume of 1,642,840 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EDV shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Endeavour Mining to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.75.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$805.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$619.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Mining Co. will post 2.7599999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total value of C$1,222,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,825,631.30.

About Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.