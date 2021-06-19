Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.11% of United Therapeutics worth $8,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,602,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,944,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,249,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 649.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 243,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,961,000 after buying an additional 210,999 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UTHR opened at $178.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.91. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.66.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

