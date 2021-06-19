Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 54,405 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54,405 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $10,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGR opened at $92.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.71. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

