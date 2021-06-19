Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 94,318 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 94,318 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $84.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.38. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

