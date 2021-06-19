Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,364,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,189 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.67% of Entergy worth $333,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $103.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.55. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.47.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,440.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

