Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Position Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,472,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,749,134 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $54,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.98. 11,655,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,068,061. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. TD Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

