Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $280,000 Stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after acquiring an additional 27,908 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 130,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 819.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 55,831 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,686,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,114,000 after buying an additional 1,074,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NJR opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.52. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.68.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,057.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NJR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

