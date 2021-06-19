Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Update

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the May 13th total of 6,980,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQNR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,007,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 814,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 23,896 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 556.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 966,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after acquiring an additional 819,355 shares during the last quarter.

EQNR traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,397,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.89, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.23. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $23.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

