Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($8.15) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($8.13).

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.44) EPS.

SAGE has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $56.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.04. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $39.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,145,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,145,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 15,886 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.2% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,616. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.