Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.14 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.21. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2022 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.28.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $63.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.94.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 137.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 243,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,145,000 after acquiring an additional 140,782 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth about $349,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 710,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,446,000 after buying an additional 37,391 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

