Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 25,706 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXS. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 654,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,419,000 after purchasing an additional 476,688 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.95. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $36.68 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

