Ergoteles LLC Buys 2,985 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 326.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock opened at $449.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $441.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $466.62.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $5,106,288. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

