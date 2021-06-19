Ergoteles LLC Cuts Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Ergoteles LLC decreased its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,082 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 231,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

DRE opened at $47.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $49.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

