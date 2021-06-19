Ergoteles LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 253.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,017,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $132,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,234,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,052 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.14. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.91. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.87 and a 12-month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.41.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

