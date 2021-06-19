Ethic Inc. Buys 3,970 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 1st quarter valued at $951,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in VEREIT by 8.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,409,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,056,000 after purchasing an additional 187,644 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 11.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,260,000 after purchasing an additional 363,013 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 132.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 595,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,992,000 after purchasing an additional 339,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VEREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.09.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $46.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.64. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

