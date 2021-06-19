Ethic Inc. Has $428,000 Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 27.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $130.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.53 and a 52 week high of $139.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,760 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,217 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.