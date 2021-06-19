Ethic Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 120.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,984 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $651,730,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 620.4% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 4,645,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,442 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,534,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,055 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,227,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,653 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,010,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,553,000 after buying an additional 1,257,018 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNS. Credit Suisse Group raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.28.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $63.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 51.38%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

