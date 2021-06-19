Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

EUXTF has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Euronext in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Euronext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Euronext in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of EUXTF remained flat at $$108.97 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569. Euronext has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $122.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.88.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

