Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Price Target Raised to C$16.50

Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVTZF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of EVTZF stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. Evertz Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

