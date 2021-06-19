Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 988,100 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the May 13th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 11,199 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $1.43 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.44.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Evoke Pharma will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

