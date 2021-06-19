Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) versus Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Head-To-Head Review

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) and Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.3% of Evoke Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Evoke Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Evoke Pharma and Adamis Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evoke Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Adamis Pharmaceuticals 0 3 0 0 2.00

Evoke Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 599.30%. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 45.63%. Given Evoke Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Evoke Pharma is more favorable than Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Evoke Pharma has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evoke Pharma and Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evoke Pharma $20,000.00 2,314.60 -$13.15 million ($0.52) -2.75 Adamis Pharmaceuticals $16.53 million 9.28 -$49.39 million ($0.51) -2.02

Evoke Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adamis Pharmaceuticals. Evoke Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adamis Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Evoke Pharma and Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evoke Pharma N/A -2,430.45% -127.72% Adamis Pharmaceuticals -298.85% -176.31% -96.27%

Summary

Evoke Pharma beats Adamis Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females. The company markets its products to gastroenterologists, internal medicine specialists, primary care physicians, and select health care providers. Evoke Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose. It also offers APC400, a tempol gel use of reducing radiation dermatitis in patients undergoing treatment for cancer; and APC410 for the treatment of respiratory diseases, including asthma, respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, and COVID-19. In addition, the company provides corticosteroids, hormone replacement therapies, hospital outsourcing products, injectables, urological preparations, topical compounds for pain, and men's and women's health products; and veterinary pharmaceutical products for animals. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

