Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 9,867 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3,780.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,867 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $592,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,084,755,000 after purchasing an additional 897,259 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,794,739,000 after purchasing an additional 867,636 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 600,172.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 570,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $135,499,000 after purchasing an additional 570,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $138,619,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NSC. TD Securities boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.25.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $261.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $166.00 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

