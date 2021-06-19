Evoke Wealth LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 30,351.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 9.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $125,579.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,201,256.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,034,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,391 shares of company stock valued at $7,244,376. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRSN stock opened at $223.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.74. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $226.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.81.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

