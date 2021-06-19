Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 69 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COUP. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,705,000 after purchasing an additional 107,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $119,000.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $245.82 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $385.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.63.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total transaction of $13,234,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,624,851.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total transaction of $249,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,436.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,970 shares of company stock valued at $31,031,827. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

