Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XGN. Cowen upped their price objective on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Exagen in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Get Exagen alerts:

Shares of XGN traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.63. 163,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,507. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.58 million, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.52. Exagen has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a current ratio of 16.41.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 million. Analysts anticipate that Exagen will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XGN. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.